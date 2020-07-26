A number of bursaries are being offered by the Foundation for Theological Studies to encourage people to undertake theological and pastoral studies at the University’s Faculty of Theology.

For the 2020-21 academic year, the foundation is offering 10 bursaries as follows: €300 for participants in the Certificate in the Safeguarding of Children and Young People; €800 for participants in the Diploma in Religious Studies; and €2,000 for participants in the BA (Hons) in Theology (part-time), MA in Religious Studies, MA in Theology, MA in Spirituality and MA in Spiritual Companionship.

Applications for the bursaries close on October 1.

For more details, visit the website below.

www.um.edu.mt/__data/assets/pdf_file/0020/402914/bursaries.pdf