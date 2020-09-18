Should the increased community transmission of COVID-19 in recent days preclude the safe physical opening of church schools, the scholastic year still needs to start from the date established by each respective school according to timetable, the Archbishop's Curia said.

Lessons could be live-streamed or recorded online by educators from their schools it said in a statement.

The Curia said the health and safety of students, staff, their families, and the community was a priority as it appealed for all measures to be taken by public authorities and for everyone’s cooperation to attain a level of safety which would enable schools to physically open as soon as possible.

“This would be in the best interest of all students and of the education system,” it said.

The Curia said its schools have been working relentlessly to welcome students and educators in the safest environment possible.

For this to be done, a lot of work had been carried out and a lot of expenses were incurred.

It said the schools have been holding discussions with the Education Ministry and the Malta Union of Teachers.