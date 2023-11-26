Chiswick House School and St Martin’s College (CHSMC) have appointed David Lambon as their new principal with effect from April 8, 2024.

“I am delighted to be appointed principal of Chiswick House and St Martin’s College. The warmth of the school community and welcome from Ms Bernie, staff, students, parents and board members drew me in from the start of the recruitment process. It is with great pleasure and joy that I look forward to building good relationships with the entire school community,” he said.

Lambon is a British and Irish dual national who has been headteacher of a range of public and private schools in Northern Ireland, the UK, Germany and Cyprus over a 30-year period.

After obtaining degrees in mechanical engineering and mathematics, he completed an MBA in international school leadership and management. He is also a UK national leader of

education and a trained school inspector with the UK’s Independent Schools Inspectorate.

CHSMC is an independent co-educational learning community catering to over 1,600 learners from over 40 countries, ranging from early years to sixth form level.

The board of directors, made up of Bernie Mizzi, Andrew Mangion, Stephen Mangion, Grace Grima, Richard Townsend and Michael Xuereb, will support Lambon’s three-phase onboarding process between April and June 2024.