Dingli secondary school has been temporarily turned into a station for the Civil Protection Department in view of the COVID-19 emergency.

Home Affairs Minister Byron Camilleri, who visited the school with Education Minister Owen Bonnici, said the forces of law and order were preparing for any eventuality.

“People can see the service that’s being given. However, many arrangements are currently being made so that day-to-day operations keep running, whilst also adapting to the circumstances," the minister said.

He said the opening of temporary stations such as this one ensured that fewer people were on duty at the same time in the same station.