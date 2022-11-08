A school bus driver found guilty of repeatedly raping and sexually abusing an 8-year-old schoolgirl he used to drive home 16 years ago has had his conviction confirmed when the case was heard again, with the victim reliving the ordeal that had marred her for life.

The case dated back to 2006, when then 24-year-old James Grech used to ferry the victim home from school.

However, details about the alleged abuse only surfaced years later, when the girl’s psychiatrist informed police that the then 17-year-old patient wished to speak to them.

The teen’s account triggered investigations against Grech who was subsequently charged with raping and sexually abusing the girl, as well as holding her against her will.

The victim told police how Grech would drop her off home last, but not before taking a detour to a secluded field where he would park the van and approach her as she sat in the back.

She recounted seven episodes of abuse, which the accused always categorically denied.

In October 2020, Grech was found guilty by a Magistrates’ Court and jailed for 12 years.

However, after filing an appeal, the case was sent back to the Magistrates’ Court for the victim to face cross examination by the defence, whilst all necessary precautions and measures were taken to protect the vulnerable witness.

The victim, now in her twenties, testified via video conference in March 2022.

When delivering judgment the court, now presided by Magistrate Claire Stafrace Zammit, concluded that the victim’s version was true, leaving “not the slightest doubt” as to her credibility.

Faced with two conflicting versions, the magistrate said that she had observed the victim while she was testifying, taking in her behaviour and the detailed account of the ordeal she endured years ago.

The defence claimed that that account was “colourful” but the court said that the victim had recalled all the details precisely because she had not yet got over the trauma.

Indeed, her psychiatrist said that the victim had first turned to him in 2014, struggling with “great psychological problems” which triggered “pseudo seizures.”

Those seizures started off when she met her first boyfriend, making her see life only as “black or white.”

The court did not only take note of the victim’s testimony but also what professionals said about her.

Moreover, her version was corroborated by her parents and a friend who used to travel on the same school van.

Evidence proved that the victim had been raped twice and the trauma “shook her” in a grave and permanent way, said the magistrate, expressing some reservations about the way investigations had been handled in the first place.

The minor ought to have been questioned by specially trained persons rather than rushing to wrap up the case.

Whilst confirming the conviction for rape and sexual abuse, the court cleared the accused of holding the victim against her will since that offence was incorporated in the other crimes and thus reduced punishment to 11 years.

The accused was also placed under a 3-year restraining order while his name was to be listed on the sex offenders register.

He was also to pay €500 in court expert expenses.