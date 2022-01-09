In the run-up to Christmas, San Anton School families had the opportunity to sponsor a personal Christmas gift for 80 children in the residential or community care of YMCA as part of the school’s newly launched Community Social Engagement Programme.

Coordinated by the San Anton School student council under the mentorship of school youth worker Julian Galea, the Christmas Gift Initiative had an overwhelming take-up, thanks to the generosity of the school community, with all sponsorships fulfilled in a few hours.

The gifts were delivered to the YMCA head office by representatives of the student council, accompanied by Galea, who presented them to YMCA’s fundraising officer Dorothy Scicluna.

“The San Anton School student council is very proud to work with the school community to be involved in such activities, where the students can give back to the community. Such opportunities promote a spirit of caring about others who may not have the same privileges we do,” said Grade 10 student and council president Jamie Naudi.

The brainchild of the school’s late head of school Sandro Spiteri, the San Anton School Community Social Engagement Programme brings the school community together to give back to society through annual charitable initiatives. This holistic programme encourages social-emotional learning by developing empathy and caring for others and fosters socially responsible mindsets.

The theme for this scholastic year is ‘Homelessness is Real’. Through a number of initiatives, the school community is supporting the Foodbank Lifeline Foundation, YMCA and the Soup Kitchen OFM Valletta.