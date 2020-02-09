Plastic contributes to greenhouse gas emissions at every stage of its life cycle, from its production to its refining and the way it is managed as a waste product. And a whopping 16,800 single-use plastic bottles were being used annually at St Benedict College Middle School, Kirkop, according to a study conducted last year by the school’s EkoSkola committee.

The survey also revealed that although the school had eight water fountains for the students’ use, most were not using them because the water, despite being potable, did not taste good. These findings prompted the school’s EkoSkola team to embark on an ambitious project to reduce the use of single-use plastic bottles to almost zero. The school sought funding through environment-based local projects which has enabled its water fountains to also provide the students filtered water as from last month.

Single-use plastic bottles will be banned from the school

Through other fundraising activities the team also raised money to instal three reverse osmosis systems in the school’s kitchenettes last December, which will help to reduce the need for the staff to use single-use plastic water bottles.

As a result, single-use plastic bottles will now be banned from the school. The Middle School has also adopted a policy of zero tolerance to single-use plastics during any of its activities, parties and functions.

Another survey will be conducted this month and in March to assess the effect of these measures on the generation of plastic waste at the school.