Year 10 students and teachers from Gozo College Ninu Cremona secondary school recently took part in a maths trail at the Citadel in Victoria. The event was organised by the mathematics teachers at the school with the aim of promoting mathematics education in a fun and engaging way.

The trail started at the Citadel’s main square, where the participants were divided into teams. Each team was given a set of activities to work out at different locations around the old city.

Each location had a real-life mathematical problem to solve, requiring the students to gather information from the location either by measuring lengths and angles using various instruments or by reading information provided on the spot. The students worked together to solve the problems provided, while exploring the museums and the Citadel.

It is important to show that maths is not just a subject one learns in the classroom, but that it has real-life applications that can be fun and exciting to explore - Mathematics department head Joanne Azzopardi

After the event the students said the trail enabled them to apply their mathematical knowledge and skills in a practical setting.

“I had so much fun today,” said one of the students. “I never imagined how enjoyable it is to take part in such an event. I learnt so much about how mathematics can be applied in the real world around us.”

Mathematics department head Joanne Azzopardi said: “I am thrilled by the enthusiasm shown by our students and the teachers participating in the event. I feel it is important to show that mathematics is not just a subject one learns in the classroom, but that it has real-life applications that can be fun and exciting to explore. Furthermore, such activities foster problem-solving and collaborative skills.”

The event organisers thanked Heritage Malta who gave the students free access to sites under their care and the Directorate of Tourism and Economic Development and EcoGozo Directorate at the Gozo Ministry for tokens they donated to the students and staff.