Nearly 30 years have passed since the Parents’ Foundation for Education (PFE) established San Andrea School – a new school based on an innovative model of education was set up in Malta. Many generations of young men and women, and their own children, have by now passed through its gates and doors. They are what the school will always be about.

The school is proud of its past. Starting from scratch is never easy. As it moves closer to its anniversary celebrations, one of its first sentiments is gratitude for all those whose hard work and vision have made San Andrea School one of the leading and innovative schools on the island. The introduction last year of a Well-being Department springs to mind as a case in point.

The key to its celebrations is, however, a focus on the future, and over the past months, San Andrea has been undergoing a process of transformation and restructuring in response to developments in the field of education and management. It aims to be responsive to changes from outside, but it also seeks to drive change wherever it can, in line with its values and vision.

The school’s strength is its team, and significant effort has been put into ensuring it has the right people for their children. Thanks to the restructuring process that earlier this year was overwhelmingly approved by the school community, the new role of principal was introduced to serve as a strategic leader in the true sense of the word, and to provide leadership, direction and co-ordination within the school and collaboration between the various sectors.

Its first principal, Stefania Bartolo, is already well-known and loved within the school, having climbed all the rungs in teaching and management. She will be ensuring that San Andrea repurposes education to reflect a vision that contributes to well-being for all – individually and collectively.

The ultimate aim is for the school students and staff to thrive, contributing to real-world solutions, embracing what it means to bring life to education and education to life. The school recognises that learning is deeply influenced by what is learned, how it is learned, where and when it is learned, and ultimately why it is learned.

Bartolo commented: “We must nurture the unique individuality, talent and self-assurance of each student, equipping them to take on the world with the skills and confidence to ensure success. This will ensure that every student achieves their full potential.”

As a school of the PFE, San Andrea is governed by a board composed of parents. Chairperson of the board Alexander Tortell said: “San Andrea’s future is in very good hands. The new principal’s five-year strategy, entitled ‘A journey towards excellence’, amply illustrates her competence and professionalism. We know that responses to challenges our children are facing today and in their future will be an integral part of their education and formation.”

Over the coming months, San Andrea School will continue announcing further senior appointments and new developments as a result of the regeneration processes marking its 30th anniversary.

For further information about the school or to book a visit, e-mail: registrations@sanandrea.edu.mt.