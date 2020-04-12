St Margaret College Secondary School, Verdala, Cospicua, recently commemorated the 10th anniversary since the foundation of its Science/China Corner.

It was set up in 2010 by the school’s senior science teacher Martin Azzopardi in collaboration with the Malta-China Cultural Centre (MCCC) and with the support of the Education Ministry.

In October 2019, former Education Minister Evarist Bartolo had described the Science/China Corner as “a good initiative that brings people, cultures and countries together”.

Throughout these years, many of the school’s students have benefitted from various science and technology research study projects linked with Chinese culture. Each year these science/China research study projects are presented by students at the MCCC at an event organised in collaboration with the MCCC director and staff and the Chinese Embassy in Malta.

During this year’s commemoration, the school expressed its thanks to the MCCC and the China Embassy for all their help, appreciation and support throughout these 10 years.

It also directed special thanks to MCCC directors Gu Hongxing, Wang Yanjun and Yang Xiaolong and staff as well as to Chinese ambassadors Cai Jinbiao, Jiang Jiang and the embassy staff.