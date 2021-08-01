Yang Xiaolong, director of the China Cultural Centre in Malta, and Martin Azzopardi, senior science teacher at St Margaret’s College secondary school, Verdala, Cospicua, recently presented President Emeritus Marie Louise Coleiro-Preca with a booklet to commemorate the 10th anniversary of the Science China Corner at the school.

The booklet is a compilation of the main articles written by students and published throughout the past 10 years about the many research study projects held in the Science China Corner.

The centre was founded by Mr Azzopardi in collaboration with the China Cultural Centre and the China Embassy in Malta, as a Montessori method of teaching science and technology. He commented that throughout these years a bridge of knowledge has been built between Maltese students and China thanks to the centre, adding that the booklet is dedicated to all the students of school who took part in the research study projects.

During the presentation, Ms Coleiro-Preca said: “I believe the Science China Corner is giving a unique opportunity to students to enhance their multi-cultural knowledge and understanding.

“The exchange between young people from the two countries serves as a dynamic and effective bridge between Malta and China unmatched by any other.”

She added that through such initiatives children and young people also learn soft diplomacy skills that are much needed in the world today.

“For it is through building friendship between peoples and appreciating their culture, customs and beliefs that we can build peace, she said. “Indeed, peace is not only the absence of war, but it is the daily interactions among people showing goodwill, compassion and understanding in all circumstances.”

The cost of the design, proofreading and publication of the full-colour memoir booklet was fully sponsored by the Malta China Cultural Centre. Also present for the event was Chen Wenxian, chief correspondent of the Valletta bureau of the Xinhua News Agency of China.

Anyone who would like to order a copy of the booklet may e-mail Mr Azzopardi at martin.azzopardi@ilearn.edu.mt against a donation to the Malta Trust Foundation chaired by Ms Coleiro-Preca.