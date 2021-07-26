Premises for the International School of Diving Safety and Medicine (ISDSM) were inaugurated on Monday within the campus of the Institute of Tourism Studies in Qala, Gozo.

The ISDSM was launched in 2017 jointly between ITS and DAN Europe in collaboration with the Professional Diving Schools Association (PDSA).

It features a broad academic education programme with specific course curricula in diving safety, research and medicine, focusing on the sustainability of the diving industry. A Bachelor of Science in Diving Safety Management was launched in 2020.

CEO Pierre Fenech said that work on the premises had been ongoing for a year with nearly €60,000 being invested. Some of the school's diving safety equipment is the only one of its kind on the Maltese islands.

Fenech also noted overseas interest in the BSc in Diving Safety Management.

A memorandum of understanding has been signed with PADI Worldwide, which is the world leader in recreational scuba diving training, certification, and safe diving practices. The agreement will advance academic studies and credentials in the diving industry, in particular through the management of Diving Tourism.

PADI Industry Relations and Training Executive, Mark Caney said that they were very pleased that PADI had been selected as the diver certification system to be awarded to students reading for the Bachelor of Science in Diving Safety Management.

The new premises were inaugurated in the presence of Gozo Minister Clint Camilleri and Tourism Minister Clayton Bartolo.

Bartolo announced that diving centres will be offered a free course on air quality in diving tanks and compressors. The course has been made possible thanks to the equipment invested in the ISDSM premises.