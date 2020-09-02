Schools’ biggest challenge once they reopen this month will be to stick to the maximum number of students allowed in class, according to sources privy to the yet unpublished COVID-19 protocols.

They say the social distancing requirements could well be the biggest issue that educators will face.

Sources said the health authorities are recommending a space of about 1.2 to 1.5 square metre per student, which would substantially decrease the number of students permitted in one class.

This is being encouraged in order to avoid overcrowding and to ensure that only a limited number of students are in the schools at one time.

Such a measure could result in schools being forced to opt for a mix of both online and traditional lessons in a physical class.

Though feasible on paper, such a move could be complicated in the case of older students with varying timetables. Educators would also have to review existing timetables to ensure social bubbles, a move aimed at keeping the same group of students together to avoid unnecessary contact with others.

The education authorities are currently in talks with different stakeholders, with the protocols likely to be published later this week.

On Monday, the health and education authorities held a meeting with the World Health Organisation (WHO) on the reopening of schools. However, it is believed that the existing protocols which the local authorities have already drafted did not require much updating after the meeting.

Times of Malta reported on Monday the education authorities were waiting for the outcome of the meeting before publishing the protocols in case changes were needed.

According to the sources, most of the protocols are “obvious” ones that have come to be expected when dealing with groups of people and efforts to contain the spread of COVID-19. These include hand hygiene, the use of masks and social distancing.

“The health protocols are there, and they were as expected. The most difficult part is working on putting them into practice,” the sources said.

Malta’s schools were shut in March after the first cases of the virus started being detected.

They remained shut for the remainder of the scholastic year, though students were provided online lessons.

Since then, summer school program-mes have resumed, as have exams.