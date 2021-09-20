A man who works as a receptionist in a school was denied bail on Monday after he was accused of sexually harassing three adult security staff at work.

Joseph Borg, 61, of Marsascala pleaded not guilty to charges of committing a non-consensual sexual act, harassment and requesting sexual favours from the three female individuals, aged 50, 52 and 60. He was harassing them as he wanted to enter a relationship with them.

Magistrate Ian Farrugia heard that on at least one occasion, he allegedly rubbed himself up against one of the staff members.

Inspector Joseph Busuttil, prosecuting together with inspector Roxanne Tabone, told the court that the accused had been pestering the staff members for sexual favours.

He said that after the man’s arrest he had complained of chest pain and was taken to hospital for treatment where he was held for observation before being discharged with a clean bill of health.

His lawyer, Robert Piscopo, requested bail but Busuttil strongly objected, saying that four of the five witnesses the police had were co-workers.

Piscopo rebutted, insisting that if his client was given adequate conditions, he would observe them. He insisted that every case had to be dealt with on its own merits.

Magistrate Farrugia turned down the request for bail, saying the proceedings were still at an early stage and that there was a fear that the accused would tamper with evidence by approaching the witnesses.