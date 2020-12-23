In autumn, Shamrock Stars committee and members had come up with the idea to organise a run from Ta’ Pinu to the Happy School Victoria Primary in aid of Kylan, a student attending the school.

The idea was discussed with the head of school Lelio Spiteri, who immediately supported the event and volunteered to join in the run himself.

Due to the current pandemic restrictions, only six runners were allowed to take part – five Year 5 students and Spiteri. The running distance was three kilometres.

The students attending the Happy School were asked to join in the run by going to school without uniform against a donation. The sum collected was over €1,130.

At the moment, Kylan is receiving treatment and is not attending school.