During a series of simple science experiments recently conducted at St Margaret College Secondary School Verdala, Cospicua, students were invited to reflect on basic moral and human values.

One of the most interesting and eye-catching experiments was called ‘Spinning Buttons’. A loop of string with a button thread on it was twisted, and in the process it gathered potential energy. When the string was pulled, the potential energy was converted to kinetic energy and the button began spinning. The button’s spinning motion itself wound the string again, thereby converting the kinetic energy back into potential energy. The button acted like a flywheel to store energy, much like a yo-yo does.

The experiment demonstrated that energy is neither created nor destroyed; it is simply converted from one form to another. After performing it the students were invited to reflect on the fact that just like energy, God is always with us and moving within us. Sometimes when we do bad things we need God’s energy to get back to the right track. We can do many great things if we let God’s energy dwell in us.

God creates positive energy in us which can attract the attention of others. We can then transfer our positive energy to others so that others can do the same. This positive energy of God who dwells in us can grow through prayer and gives us the strength to be witnesses of God wherever we are.

The sessions were organised by Missio Malta member Nancy Camilleri for Applied Science Core Curriculum Programme students in coordination with Martin Azzopardi, a senior science teacher at the Science Department of St Margaret College Secondary School Verdala, Cospicua.

This was the first time such Missio-Science sessions were organised at St Margaret College and the feedback from all the participating students was very positive.

Mr Azzopardi added: “I was amazed at the many good insights our students reflected upon on after performing these simple Missio-Science sessions in class.”

Trisman Camilleri is a student at St Margaret College Senior Secondary School, Verdala, Cospicua.