A video by San Andrea School calling for immediate action on climate change, has been declared the winner of the public vote award at the Malta Climate Action Awards 2021.

The video - ‘Sing for the Climate – Do it Now!’ - is set to the melody of the anti-fascist resistance anthem “Bella Ciao.” The producer was David Micallef.

“As a school we feel that climate change is the greatest challenge of our time and a challenge that will shape the lives of future generations," said Stefania Bartolo, head of school.

"We must teach young people everything we now know about this crisis – beginning with the fact that it’s man-made, serious, and very solvable. This project is in fact a result of a great team working together against all adversities during such unprecedented times to create awareness and to empower our students.”

The Malta Climate Action Awards aim to recognise and celebrate the actions and achievements taken by local businesses, public and private organisations, groups and individuals in the fight against climate change across the Maltese Islands. The Awards will seek to act as a catalyst in encouraging and inspiring others to take action towards reducing emissions and adapting to climate change.