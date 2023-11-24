With two important UEFA Women’s Nations League appointments coming up, Malta coach Manuela Tesse was joined by veteran defender Charlene Zammit as they promoted their campaign finale in a visit at Tarxien’s Immaculate Conception Secondary School.

The Maltese selection is leading their League C group and should they beat Moldova in their upcoming game in Chisinau come December 1, they will be guaranteed a League B promotion.

On December 5, Tesse will guide her side in their home game against Latvia which could potentially be a celebration for the home side in front of the local crowd (kick-off: 4pm).

More details on SportsDesk.