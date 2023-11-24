With two important UEFA Women’s Nations League appointments coming up, Malta coach Manuela Tesse was joined by veteran defender Charlene Zammit as they promoted their campaign finale in a visit at Tarxien’s Immaculate Conception Secondary School.

The Maltese selection is leading their League C group and should they beat Moldova in their upcoming game in Chisinau come December 1, they will be guaranteed a League B promotion.

On December 5, Tesse will guide her side in their home game against Latvia which could potentially be a celebration for the home side in front of the local crowd (kick-off: 4pm).

More details on SportsDesk

Sign up to our free newsletters

Get the best updates straight to your inbox:
Please select at least one mailing list.

You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the link in the footer of our emails. We use Mailchimp as our marketing platform. By subscribing, you acknowledge that your information will be transferred to Mailchimp for processing.