A 15-year-old boy given a second chance by a court just 10 days ago was back in the dock on Friday to face new attempted robbery charges.

The teenager, whose name was banned from publication under court order, had been granted bail and given a stern warning by magistrate Audrey Demicoli on October 1 in a separate case concerning eight thefts.

But he allegedly paid little attention to that warning and instead broke into private homes in Marsascala on Thursday.

He stands charged with three break-ins between 6:30am and 11:00am that day.

His plans were foiled when he entered a home while the family was inside. A woman in the house had screamed and the schoolboy ended up being chased out of the house by the family dog.

The youngster pleaded not guilty and was remanded in custody.

Magistrate Joseph Mifsud said the boy had “apparently not learnt his lesson.”

The court recommended that the minor be detained at the Young Offenders Unit while his case proceeded before the Juvenile Court.

“Think long and hard while you are there. It’s up to you,” advised Magistrate Mifsud.

Inspector Eman Hayman prosecuted. Lawyer Francine Abela was legal aid counsel.