A schoolboy, linked to a series of robberies targeting Marsascala households, was handed a suspended sentence after admitting to fresh theft charges upon his third arraignment this month.

The 15-year old, whose name was banned from publication under court order, had been remanded in custody on October 11 after pleading not guilty to three break-ins at private homes in the same locality.

On that occasion, the court, presided over by magistrate Joseph Mifsud, had observed that the boy had “apparently not learnt his lesson,” having landed once again on the wrong side of the law barely 10 days after having been granted bail during his first arraignment on October 1.

That court had recommended that the boy was to be detained at the Young Offenders Unit pending proceedings before the Juvenile Court.

However, eight days later, the boy was escorted back to court, this time admitting his involvement in four other instances of aggravated theft, once more targeting Marsascala properties.

The charges related to the theft of an electric scooter on September 19, two robberies from private residences in the early hours of September 25 and the theft of an motorized bicycle two days later.

Investigators working on the reported thefts had zoomed in on the boy, linking him to the crimes through material evidence, including fingerprints.

The teenager admitted to the charges, landing a 15-month jail term suspended for two years.

The court was presided over by Magistrate Neville Camilleri.

Police Inspectors Mario Xiberras and Oriana Spiteri prosecuted.