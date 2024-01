A schoolboy was injured when he was hit by a car in Cospicua early on Wednesday, the second such accident in as many days.

The police said the 12-year-old was hit by a Toyota Vitz at Oratory Street.

The accident happened at 7.45am. The car was being driven by a 21-year-old man from Cospicua.

The boy was hospitalised with serious injuries.

In a separate case, an elderly woman was hit by a car in Sanctuary Street, Zabbar, on Tuesday evening.