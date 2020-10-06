A symbolic ceremony took place at the church dedicated to St Anthony in Għajnsielem on Sunday.

Schoolchildren carrying their school bags were blessed during Mass by Fr John Azzopardi, OFM on the opening of the new scholastic year.

The children and all those present were given a ballpen with a message by Fr Guardian Marcello Ghirlando, OFM.

The Mass was animated by Loredana and Albert-Lauren Agius of Għajnsielem.