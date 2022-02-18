Fr Raymond Portelli, a Gozitan priest and doctor who has been a missionary in Iquitos, Peru, for more than 27 years, was presented with around €1,500 by children attending the Happy School within the Victoria Primary School. The presentation took place during Peru Day organised by the school in aid of the thousands of people living in the Peruvian Amazon.

During the event, children were encouraged to wear the colours of the Peruvian flag. This initiative, one of many undertaken by the students throughout the year, reflects the school’s core values of compassion and integrity towards others in need.