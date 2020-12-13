The Bishop’s Conservatory Junior School is currently recording a film about the story of the Christmas song The 12 Days of Christmas. The film will feature the participation of all children attending the school according to their attendance bubble. 12 Days of Christmas was originally written to serve as the basis for religious knowledge for English children. This film will somewhat substitute the usual Christmas concert and eventually will be released on the social media.

Independent journalism costs money. Support Times of Malta for the price of a coffee. Support Us