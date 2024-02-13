Schoolchildren are to be taught about animal welfare through an initiative between the Education Ministry and Malta Society for the Protection and Care of Animals (MSPCA).

The initiative, named Acts of Kindness, will see children taught about caring for animals during Personal, Social and Career Development (PSCD) classes.

Teaching will be done through an activity book as well as through school visits by MSPCA members, the government said in a statement announcing the initiative.

“This initiative is a way of emphasising the importance of animal welfare while also teaching children about something they love. A well-rounded education means raising children to be responsible citizens in all walks of life,” Education Minister Clifton Grima said.

Louiselle Grech from MSPCA said the project is intended to promote empathy, responsible behaviour and more awareness about caring for animals.

The project is being backed by M&Z plc. For more information, contact MSPCA on 79530468 or info@maltaspca.org.