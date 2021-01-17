‘Schools and COVID-19: reaching, adapting, leading’ was the theme of the first webinar this calendar year of the Malta Society for Educational Administration and Management (MSEAM).

This professional development session included a panel of school heads comprising Michael Bondin, Charmaine Elshout and Elton Vella, chaired by Pamela Zerafa. The session was introduced by newly-elected MSEAM president Rose Anne Cuschieri and concluded by myself.

Over 50 participants exchanged and discussed ideas, and delved into the issues raised with the hope that their differing perspectives would lead to a shared understanding of possible solutions. The session was highly interactive with most participants actively engaged through the chatline. Various activities were also organised. One of the activities addressed the main challenges school leaders are facing as a result of the pandemic.

The varied responses, together with the ideas, views and concerns shared, show a deep sense of commitment and care as we contemplate a ‘remade world’, to coin a term used recently in National Geographic.

The responses can be summarised under four main headings: well-being (the notion of care and support); reaching out; teaching and learning; and logistics.

Well-being: The pandemic has emphasised how the human element is critical at a time when educators, children and parents are trying to cope with unexpected changes in their life, affecting rituals and traditions beyond recognition. As people from all walks of life are working from home we are all concerned how being thrust into remote learning will affect them emotionally, socially and academically.

School leaders also spoke of the need to develop a strategic plan to ensure that no child or family is left behind. Safety was identified the first thing that had to be addressed so that children and teachers would feel safe within the school premises.

Reaching out: School leaders have to ensure that they reach out, connect, listen, and provide the necessary reassurance, support to those in need. Communication is critical to ensure that all remain connected and that sense of community strengthened.

The way interactions take place during an ‘ordinary’ day now means that school leaders have to be more sensitive to spoken words being clearly articulated and understood; and to how written words are presented and disseminated to ensure the school community is on the same page.

Lack of proximity can lead to a negative impact, which may be hard to remedy from a distance.

Teaching and learning: The lack of being physically present in class means teachers have to look at teaching and learning from a different lens, using skills that not everyone feels comfortable with. We do not know what impact remote learning will have on children in the long run.

The lack of proximity also challenges the way we look at pedagogy and assessment. Teachers need to reach out to ensure children retain confidence they are doing well and are reaching the learning outcomes required.

A clear message that came out from the webinar is that the pandemic is a test on our humanity. It has changed how we live and work, and while shattering some of our treasured rituals and traditions it has reminded us how fragile we all are and how important it is to address inequalities that exist, and to reach out to the most vulnerable among us. It is a time to see how connecting with each other is important not only for learning but for life itself.

During the webinar, examples were shared of how teachers and parents are working more closely to engage in the learning process. This perspective shows that education and learning is the responsibility of all the community, not just educators.

The silver lining is there for us to find and nurture.

Kenneth Vella, vice president, MSEAM