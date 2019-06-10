For the eighth consecutive year, St Nicholas College Dingli Senior School organised the yearly fundraising activity: ‘Figolla Challenge 2019’ in aid of Puttinu Cares.

The challenge consists of selling figolli made by the main sponsor Neriku Caterers and the students collect money from family and friends with the sponsor sheets given to them on a voluntary basis. To increase the sum, other activities, including a coffee morning with an educational talk from Wasteserv and an assault course in conjunction with the AFM were organised at the school for the students, staff, friends and family members.

This fundraising activity helps students learn how to spare some of their time to help others in need, especially children. The students were hands-on at the Neriku factory where they decorated some of the figolli after first having completed a food-handling course.

Over the years, the school collected more than €40,000 and this year the sum reached €7,005.02 which were donated to Puttinu Cares representative Martina Fenech.

The school organisation would like to thank all the sponsors for their help throughout the years and those people who bought the sweet in aid of Puttinu.