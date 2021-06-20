COVID-19 brought many challenges but it spurred many to try even harder to break down the walls of isolation brought about by face masks and social distancing.

Thanks to Joseph Degabriele, on behalf of the Secretariat for Catholic Education, Year 4 students from De La Salle College Primary School and Żejtun Primary School B met online and shared an eTwinning project entitled Everyday Superheroes.

New friendships were made, ideas were shared and even a practical element was introduced to help the students experience the adage that actions speak louder than words. So, after doing research and discussing such worthy role models as Carlo Acutis and Mother Teresa, the students were invited to donate items of food and other household items to give to Dar Nazareth.

As an outcome of this activity, President Emeritus Marie-Louise Coleiro Preca visited De La Salle College on May 28 and Żejtun Primary B on July 1. The students were elated and honoured that their efforts were acknowledged by Coleiro Preca who congratulated them on reaching out to others and embracing a vision of one world and one people.

Students from Żejtun Primary B about to present a bouquet of flowers to President Emeritus Marie Louise Coleiro Preca.