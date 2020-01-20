The National Water Conservation Campaign, ‘Water – Be the Change’, aims to raise awareness and drive the message that if each of us makes small changes to how we use our water, we can make a collective difference and consume water more efficiently.

As part of this three-year campaign, several school visits across State, Church and independent schools are being organised with the intention of teaching children small everyday habits for good water practices which will help preserve our resources for tomorrow.

In a bid to get children to think and actively participate in saving water at their homes, in school and when they are outdoors, local theatre company More or Less has produced a two person 30-minute play which is designed to hold the children’s attention in an engaging way and encourage audience participation. The talented team at More or Less created a script which is very relatable for children and which is designed to encourage, through comedy.

Campaign will run for three years

To include your school, contact the theatre company More or Less via Facebook or visit water.org.mt where you can also book a school visit to Għajn: The National Water Conservation Awareness Centre which is located in Rabat where more educational programmes such as the Fairly-Hydrated Knight, the Water Cycle and the Water Hero target primary school students, while the Water Manager programme targets 11- to 13-year-old students.

In order to go beyond the classroom and maintain interest in this important subject, schools can also continue to organise outings to Għajn: The National Water Conservation Awareness by contacting the centre’s staff and book through e-mail ghajn@gov.mt or call on 2229 2181.

Water – Be the Change is a national water conservation campaign launched in August 2019 with the aim of delivering an effective educational and awareness raising campaign on the optimised and efficient use of water resources to facilitate a cultural shift in people’s behaviour towards water conservation in Malta.

The campaign will run for a period of three years targeting the domestic, commercial and agricultural sectors.

This project is part-financed by the European Union under the Cohesion Fund – European Structural and Investment Funds 2014-2020.