Students will not be returning to school on Wednesday as planned with the reopening of school pushed by a week and staggered over a seven-day period, the government announced on Friday.

In a statement, the Education Ministry said that children and students attending compulsory education in state schools will not start schooling on Wednesday but instead will start "on different dates, according to their year group, over a period of not more than one week starting from the October 7".

"While the first day of school will be different according to the respective year group, by October 14, all students will be back to school," the ministry said.

Education Minister Owen Bonnici speaks to Times of Malta while visiting the Birkirkara government primary on Thursday. Video: Chris Sant Fournier

Parents and custodians will be receiving detailed information from schools later on Friday. The ministry also affirmed that parents and custodians are free to decide whether or not to send their children to school this year. They must, however, inform educators of their decision.

Centres providing childminding will continue to operate until schools reopen fully on October 14.

Malta's schools were shut in March as the first COVID-19 cases started being detected.

They remained closed until the end of the scholastic year. Since then, the government has been adamant that it is crucial for students to receive an education in schools, despite the unions' calls for teaching to be carried out online while the number of new COVID-19 infections continued to increase.

A spokesperson for the Church told Times of Malta discussions are ongoing. A statement on whether church schools will also be postponing the reopening will be issued later on Friday.

Teachers' union reacts

In a statement, the Malta Union of Teachers said it welcomed the decision to stagger the students' return to school.

"This has been requested by the MUT during the meetings held in the past weeks. Staggering shall enable schools to control better the implementation of the protocol and to adjust the practices being adopted to safeguard the health and safety of educators and students," the union said.

Ahead of the students' return, educators will be reporting to school to prepare for the upcoming year, the MUT said, focusing on changes of a "curricular and pedagogical nature".

"The implementation of the protocol shall impact the work of educators and hence preparations and co-ordination is necessary. In this sense the MUT’s role will be essential so that specific issues within schools are identified by members in order to be addressed. For this aim, later today the MUT will issue an online form to be filled in by members in which they will be encouraged to send their feedback," the union said.

Meanwhile, Education Minister Owen Bonnici told Times of Malta on Thursday that it was crucial that educators, students and parents work together to make sure the upcoming scholastic year is a success despite the ongoing challenges as a result of the pandemic.

The minister urged everyone to follow the protocols in place, urging parents to help eductors by following the guidelines in place.