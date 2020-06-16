Schools are set to reopen in September following the publication of a legal notice repealing the order of their closure by the health authorities.

The legal notice comes into force on June 30, by when the 2019/2020 scholastic year will be over.

Schools were closed earlier this year with the rise of the COVID-19 threat. Their closure was later extended to the end of the scholastic year.

The notice also repeals a number of other orders, including that suspending legal times relating to promise of sale agreements, notarial and related matters, that on the suspension of legal and judicial times, as well as those on the suspension of organised events and on the number of people in public spaces.

Health Minister Chris Fearne said on Monday that mass events such as village feasts and large wedding receptions were still not recommended, despite the restrictions being lifted.