SportMalta’s main goal is to inspire the Maltese population and change the country via sports and innovative, enjoyable, and meaningful events.

The European Week of Sport is a European Commission initiative to raise awareness about the importance of physical activity in one’s life.

During the European Week of Sport, 27 EU member states and many other nations around Europe and the Western Balkans launch a big campaign to encourage citizens to become more active.

SportMalta has invited all Primary and Secondary Schools for their participation in the ‘European Week of Sport 2021’ by organising a Sports Day to get the students to #BeActive during school hours.

SportMalta is the national co-ordinating body for the European Week of Sport co-funded by the European Commission through Erasmus+ programme.

