Pupils appeared to be staying away from government schools on Thursday, even as Education Minister Justyne Caruana said they were reopening as usual, despite a teachers' strike.

The Malta Union of Teachers ordered teachers on a two-day strike late on Wednesday citing concerns over rising COVID-19 numbers It claimed that the health authorities had advised the education ministry to keep schools closed.

In a Facebook post, the newly-appointed minister said schools will open as normal and the authorities have taken additional measures for the supervision of pupils if teachers stay away.

She thanked all those who over the past months worked hard to ensure that schools could stay open safely.

Reporters near schools reported that very few pupils were turning up. Some parents turned up with pupils, then took them back home.But at Qormi one mother commented laconically that she could not request leave from work overnight and she therefore had to keep her children at school, even if they stayed with the janitor (Qas jekk joqghodu mal-purtinara!")

Also at Qormi, a parent said that since the school opened and they were told that the children would be supervised, they took the children in. "It is a teachers' strike, not a school strike. How do you explain to your son, at 8pm, that he is not going to school the following day, when I've been preparing him for school all week?"

The number of children coming out of school buses was low.

There was some confusion in St Julian’s where parents turned up with their kids only to be told schools is closed. There was confusion in the street as parents turned their cars around. San Gwann school was also closed.

A boy in Pembroke said the normal gate he goes in from was closed and his class mates were not there.

In a statement late on Wednesday the government said schools would reopen on the health authorities' advice.

It said that during a meeting with the union, Superintendent of Health Charmaine Gauci directly told union representatives that the education and health authorities were working together for schools to reopen, contrary to what the union claimed.

St Claire primary.

This meant that it was the union that was going against the advice of the health authorities, which advice was also given publicly.

Gauci noted that through cooperation, Malta was one of the few countries which did not close schools.

Education and health were priorities for the government and all decisions that had been taken were taken in the interest of students.

MUT's decision to ignore the advice of health authorities was illegitimate so when schools reopened on Thursday, teachers were expected to report for work normally and honour their employment obligations, the government concluded.

Some independent schools have opted to teach remotely, while all Church schools have already said they will operate online for the rest of the week, postponing reopening classrooms until Monday at the earliest.

Mcast going online

In a related development, Mcast announced it is resorting to online lectures because of COVID-19 concerns for the next two days. The decision was taken in consultation with the MUT.