The closure of schools has been extended until the order further notice.

In a legal notice published on Tuesday evening, the Superintendent of Public Health extended the closure for students and educators until the suspension is repealed.

Closure of places of entertainment

In a separate legal notice, the Superintendent of Public Health also ordered the closure of all bars, restaurants, cafeterias, snack bars, cinemas, gymnasiums, museums, exhibitions, clubs, discotheques, night clubs, open-air markets, indoor swimming pools, national swimming pool, gaming premises including controlled gaming premises, bingo halls, casinos, gaming parlours, lotto booths and betting shops.

Restaurants, snack bars and kiosks can, however, continue to provide delivery and take-away services to the community.

Restaurants in hotels shall continue to provide room service to hotel guests and delivery service.