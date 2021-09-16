Maltese sailors Victoria Schultheis and Antonia Schultheis continued to dominate at the European Sailing Championships as they strengthened their lead in the 49ERFX class in Thessalloniki, Greece.

Siblings Victoria and Antonia entered the second day of competition with a commanding lead at the top and continue to cement their leadership with some excellent sailing.

After a disappointing 26th-place finish in the opening regatta, which they scratched, Victoria Schultheis and Antonia Schultheis placed second in the second regatta of the day.

That result left the Malta Young Sailors Club duo at the top of the standings with five net points.

