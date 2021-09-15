Siblings Antonia and Victoria Schultheis have enjoyed a storming start at the 2021 European Championships as the Maltese sailors are currently leading the way in the 49ERFX Division after the opening three races in Thessaloniki in Greece.

The Malta Young Sailors Club duo are up against Europe’s top sailing talents who are bidding for medal glory at the continental championships in Greece.

Antonia Schultheis and Victoria Schultheis could not have hoped for a better performance on the opening day of the competition after they managed to win all three regattas to end the day on top of the leaderboard with a perfect three net points.

