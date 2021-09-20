Antonia and Victoria Schultheis secured a very prestigious result for Maltese sport on Sunday when the young sisters secured a bronze medal among the European fleet in the 49ERFX class at the European Sailing Championships held in Thessaloniki, Greece.

The Malta Young Sailors Club duo were one of four teams who were battling for a bronze medal as only four points separated them heading into the Gold Fleet race.

Polish duo Aleksandra Melzacka and Sandra Jankowiak stood the best chance as they only needed a boat in between their rivals to win the bronze medal between the bunch.

Canada’s Georgia and Antonia Lewin-Lafrance and Johanne and Andrea Schmidt of Denmark, split directions after the start of the Gold Fleet race with the Danish winning the pin and the Canadians taking right after a Port Tack Option start.

