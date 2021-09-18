Maltese sailors Antonia Schultheis and Victoria Schultheis endured a difficult day at the European Sailing Championships in Thessaloniki, Greece, as they slipped to second place in the overall standings of the 49ERFX.

The Schultheis siblings headed into the day with a commanding lead at the top of the standings after the opening seven races of the competition.

However, the Maltese duo saw that advantage disappear in the tenth race when they were disqualified for a false start.

That turned out to be a bitter blow for Antonia and Victoria Schultheis who seemed to struggle to regain their composure, only managing a 17th-placing and a 19th-placing in the following two races.

