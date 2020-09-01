Young sailor Richard Schultheis was named as the ‘Atlas Youth Athlete of the month’ for the month of July 2020. Schultheis was chosen as the winner of the July award after his recent success in one of the most prestigious international regattas organised by the Italian Sailing Federation.

Schultheis managed to win this competition which was the first one since such sailing competitions resumed after the COVID-19 pandemic of the February - May period.

