Lauren’s Schulze Doering confirmed his fine run of form by getting through to final qualifying phase for a place in the 150th Open Championship at St Andrews.

On Monday, nine spots were available to progress into Final Qualifying at Burhill Golf Club. Established in 1907, the Burhill Golf Club is one of the finest golf venues in Surrey.

The starting field of 125 players, which comprised of 80 professionals and 45 amateurs, were all aiming to place in the Top 9 to secure a spot in Final Qualifying.

Schulze Doering registered a score of one over par, which included 11 pars, four bogeys and three birdies.

Continue reading this article on SportsDesk, the sports website of the Times of Malta