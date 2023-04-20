Michael Schumacher’s family said Thursday they were planning legal action against German magazine Die Aktuelle for using an artificial intelligence programme to generate fake quotes from the seven-time Formula One champion.

The magazine had claimed it had an interview with the motorsport legend — the first since he suffered a serious brain injury in a 2013 skiing accident in the French Alps.

On Wednesday, the magazine published the “interview”, revealing afterwards it had been generated by artificial intelligence.

The article included quotes attributed to Schumacher, discussing his family life since the accident and his medical condition.

