Mick Schumacher should know next week whether he will be replaced by his F1 team Haas for the 2023 season, team principal Guenther Steiner told AFP on Saturday.

Haas are the last team to finalise their line-up for next season and there have been multiple reports that Steiner could turn to 35-year-old Niko Huelkenberg instead of the son of the former seven-times world champion Michael Schumacher.

“Hopefully, we can close it all off and make our decision in the next week,” Steiner said ahead of the launch event for next season’s Las Vegas Grand Prix.

After next weekend’s Brazilian Grand Prix, the season concludes a week later in Abu Dhabi with testing at that circuit in the following days after the race.

