Mick Schumacher plans to fight back and return to Formula One, he said Thursday after Haas confirmed that fellow-German Nico Hulkenberg will take the seat next season.

Mick Schumacher, the 23-year-old son of seven-time champion Michael, tweeted “the subject is anything but closed for me. Setbacks only make you stronger...”

“My fire burns for Formula One and I will fight hard to return to the starting grid,” the tweet said.

“I don’t want to hide the fact that I am very disappointed,” Schumacher said, adding that his years with Haas “helped me mature”.

“It was at times bumpy, but I steadily improved, learned a lot and now know for sure that I deserve a place in Formula One.”

