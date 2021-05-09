Malta women’s international defender Nicole Sciberras played a part in Juventus U-19’s opening win in the U-19’s Serie A play-offs.

The Bianconere travelled to Napoli as they faced the Partenopei in the first leg of the quarter-finals, winning 6-1 thanks to goals from Chiara Beccari twice, Elisa Pfattner twice, Michela Giordano and Nicole Arcangeli.

Former Grifone Gialloverde player Sciberras came on in the second half for Juventus as they are chasing their first ever Serie A title at U-19’s level.

