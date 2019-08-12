A winning start for Nicole Sciberras at Juventus as the Bianconeri registered a 2-0 win over Grenoble of France in a pre-season youth friendly held at the Vinovo Training Center, on Friday.

Women #Under19: bella vittoria per 2-0 in amichevole contro il Grenoble con le reti di Gianesin e Distefano.

Brave ragazze!!! 👏👏👏

GALLERY 📷➡️ https://t.co/QhS5Eo7Y9t pic.twitter.com/t4GGFwzMN1 — JuventusFC Youth (@JuventusFCYouth) August 23, 2019

Sciberras was playing for the U-19's selection, known also as Primavera, of the Serie A champions, led by coach Alessandro Spugna, as they are preparing for the Italian youth championship that will start on September 15, with Juventus facing an away trip at Novese.

The Malta international is also called up for the Juventus Women friendly against Novese, that will be played on Saturday.

Last season, the Primavera team won the first edition of the prestigious Viareggio tournament for women’s teams and also made it to the Final Four for the Scudetto, ultimately won by Inter.

Meanwhile, Sciberras has been named in Malta's 20-player list as they will open their Women's Euro 2021 qualifiers against Denmark on August 29 and Bosnia-Herzegovina on the 3rd of September.