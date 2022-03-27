Tomorrow is the closing date for anyone interested in submitting project proposals or applications to join the team of interns and volunteers involved in Science in the City, Malta’s national Science and arts festival, Think magazine, Malta Café Scientifique, CineXjenza, Varcities and SciCulture.

This is an excellent opportunity for tertiary-level students and others interested in developing their skills in science communication, including event and social media management, article writing, design and analytics.

All applicants will participate in Science in the City – European Researchers’ Night on September 30 and October 1. Many of these activities are led by the University of Malta.

The internship is supported by the Malta Chamber of Scientists and the Ministry for Equality, Research and Innovation.

The deadline for submissions is midnight tomorrow, March 28.

For more information, click here.

To apply, click here.