Science in the City (European Researchers’ Night) has just launched its 2019 programme, centred around the theme ‘The Science of You’.

Some of Malta’s leading scientists, artists and influential thinkers will be bringing science and the arts to life on September 27 between 6pm and midnight. The festival has changed location from Republic Street to Triton Fountain, Castille Square and City Gate.

This year’s line-up features diverse activities spanning musical and theatrical performances, dance, exhibitions, science spectacles and more. Returning acts include crowd favourites like science shows, tonnes of hands-on experiments, drones, robots and endless hours of fun, quirkiness and edutainment.

This year, the festival is celebrating everything about ‘you’! With one-off acts that include measuring your creativity in a jazz jamming session, dancing to raise awareness on neurodiversity, a performance about bats where you get to decide their fate, a digital area full of AR and VR experiences and new digital games created solely for the festival, a treasure hunt and Spherical, a four-metre high illuminated glass installation by Louis Briffa reflecting artificial intelligence, biotechnology, cloud computing, blockchain and nanotechnology.

Researchers, scientists in the making, families, youngsters, artists and innovators are the building blocks of this incredible event.

During a press conference at MUŻA, which launched the festival’s campaign, manager for Diagnostic Science Laboratories Matthew Grima announced the activity being set up by Heritage Malta on the night, Art Detectives, where the audience will learn about “non-invasive analysis, pigment analysis and dating for purposes of authentication to reveal hidden information. Citizens will be trained to investigate the truth behind the paint”.

Parliamentary Secretary for Financial Services, Digital Economy and Innovation Silvio Schembri praised the initiative and reiterated the government’s commitment and efforts to bring science closer to citizens.

“This year’s theme resonates with the time we are living in. In view of the changes happening and the circumstances before our own eyes, we, as individuals are becoming more conscious of doing our part, and as little as that might be, we can still make a difference. Since research is important, we have sought to allocate €2.4 million to further enhance research and innovation,” said Mr Schembri.

He explained the efforts done to explore new economic niches related to space, which would create new job opportunities and careers. “This is the first time when, as a country, we’re delving into the commercial aspect of space, thus the SpaceMalta Taskforce was set up, now responsible for the drafting of a national strategy on this new economic sector,” he added.

Mr Schembri applauded everyone involved for reaching out to citizens, bringing them closer to researchers and raising awareness on how to better their contributions in the best interest of our planet earth. “I encourage parents to make a family night out of this event; to bring their children and familiarise with science, understand it better and why not? We may be looking at future researchers and scientists,” he said.

Science in the City project director Alex Felice spoke of the national need to expand and improve on its research effort across the board.

“Quite simply, today’s research is tomorrow’s jobs,” he said. European Resear­chers’ Night, known locally as Science in the City, is intended to showcase the best in science research mostly at the University of Malta. In particular, he called for quality leaps in science education in schools and higher education, and for sound and competitive research funding.

Festival manager Edward Duca spoke about the increasing importance of science communication and how each activity has evolved around the concept of breaking the age-old tradition of the elite male scientist, imparting knowledge to the lay person. “Public engagement is now expected to be about science as an open, democratic process – something shaped by professionals, but led by citizens,” he said.

Dr Duca also revealed that this year Science in the City would be taking a different route. Triton Square will be awash with activities of all kinds. Sports and science will usher people through City Gate into Freedom Square. The festival will then sneak up Ordinance Street and through Spazju Kreattiv, to De Valette Square and once again spread onto Castille Square, spilling into MUŻA and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Merchants Street.

Anthony Galea explaining a global warming concept – one of his sciANTific acts.

Triton Square will host interactive activities related to health and digital sciences, but will also house the largest stage of the festival. On the stages, magician Gwilym Bugeja, will present his magic show on ‘Communication, Psychology and Subconscious Influences’, which marketers use to promote their products and services to ‘you’. He will break down these marketing principles and explain them through magic.

Esplora will stage Body Wonders to uncover all the nasty truths about your digestive system. This show will definitely make one giggle. Moveo Dance Company will launch Diversely Typical, a crowdfunded performance, to raise awareness about the behaviours of people with neurological disorders.

Also, on the main stage, the children of Żebbuġ Primary, with the guidance of More or Less Theatre and the scientific input of Anthea Agius Anastasi and Mary Grace Micallef, will perform their theatrical piece, What Superheroes Are Made Of. This play, funded by Kreattiv, explains the properties of materials through the actors’ gregarious personalities and brave endeavours.

Meusac will be at the EU Corner, a space with fun activities for all ages. This space will help citizens understand their rights in the EU. City Gate will be bursting with vivacious experiments, higher education institutes, film and sports. St Martin’s Institute will be participating for the first time this year, with a stage all of their own, where aspiring rock stars can jam to the beat of the greatest musicians to have walked the earth. Sports and Science will also be a new feature, with the last week of September being European Week of Sport with SportMalta and Wolves RFC involved.

Up through De Valette and into Castille Square, with NGO Green House’s interactive Bat Show, participants will choose whether or not to save Malta’s bat population by becoming citizen scientists. This show will be open to the public at 5.30pm rather than 6pm for what has been dubbed ‘Inclusion hour’. This hour will cater especially for people who are sensitive to loud noises, light and crowds. The performance is free but booking through info@scienceinthecity.org.mt is highly recommended for this 5.30pm show.

Castille Square will be dedicated to nature, with tips on what you can do to help safeguard our environment, trees, marine life, flora and fauna and of course your own health by controlling your waste and the pollutants that contaminate the air we breathe.

Science in the City is part of the EU-wide celebration – European Researchers’ Night. It is funded by the Marie Skłodowska-Curie Actions of the Horizon 2020 Programme of the EU, and a number of corporate sponsors. It is recognised as a festival by Europe for Festivals and Festivals for Europe (EFFE)

The full programme can be viewed on www.scienceinthecity.org.mt or follow the festival on Facebook for regular updates: www.facebook.com/ScienceInTheCityMalta.