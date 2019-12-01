Applied Science students at St Margaret College Secondary School, Verdala, Cottonera, recently launched a project to create awareness about the risks of extra sugar in their daily diets.

Nowadays many people rely on processed foods for their meals and snacks but these products very often contain added sugar. Even alcoholic beverages are sweetened with soda, juice, honey and sugar. For example, every four grams of added sugar amounts to a teaspoon of sugar.

Extra sugar consumption is the major cause of obesity

According to scientists, extra sugar consumption in people’s daily diets is the major cause of obesity and may worsen many chronic diseases such as heart disease, acne, Type 2 diabetes, cancer, depression, accelerated skin ageing, liver and kidney disease, and even dementia.

During the project, the students will be keeping a food diary and start taking note the amount of sugar in every packet or tin of food that their household purchases from supermarkets. In this way they hope to become more aware of the main sources of sugar in their daily diet.

The project is being coordinated by the students’ Science teacher Martin Azzopardi.