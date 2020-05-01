Valletta president Victor Sciriha denied a report published in local media on Friday that he is set to leave the Malta champions at the end of the season.

A report in the local media on Friday, quoted the Valletta president as saying that after 25 years involved in Maltese football he had decided to move away from the game and he had already involved the Valletta FC committee of his decision.

However, contacted by the Times of Malta, Sciriha denied the report and said that he never said those words.

“I categorically deny that I have decided to leave Valletta FC and that I have informed the club committee of this decision,” Sciriha said.

“It’s true that during the last few weeks I had decided to let the club vice-president Alexander Fenech to attend the meetings with the MFA on the future of the Maltese league but that doesn’t mean that my commitment to the club has stopped.

“At the moment, I have not made any decision on my future but I can assure everyone that I am still committed to Valletta FC.”

The Valletta president said that he will assess his options in the next few weeks but should he step down from club supremo he plans to stay on actively involved at the club.

“Should I decide to step down as president, I’m keen to stay on as a consultant at the club as well as continuing to be as one of the main sponsors for the club,” Sciriha said.

“I have enjoyed my time at the helm of Valletta FC and I hope that I will stay actively involved in the club for more years to come.”