The driver of a scooter has been hospitalised with serious injuries after crashing into a wall.

The police said that the 59-year-old Italian, who lives in Marsascala, lost control of his Vespa on Triq l-Imqabba in Siġġiewi at 9.30am on Monday.

This was the third injury due to a traffic accident within 12 hours. A motorcyclist and his passenger were both grievously hurt after a collision in San Ġwann on Sunday night.